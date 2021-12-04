Short Interest in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Drops By 25.5%

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the October 31st total of 257,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $44,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 2,500 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $40,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $692,176. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 93.6% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 59,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALTG traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.46. 79,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,371. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

