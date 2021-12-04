Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.60 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 4th. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $15.60 million and $2.38 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for about $8.46 or 0.00017128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00041353 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.33 or 0.00237493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,848,976 coins and its circulating supply is 1,843,793 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

