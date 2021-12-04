Zacks: Brokerages Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. Envista reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In other Envista news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,642 shares of company stock valued at $246,505 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Envista by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Envista by 0.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

NVST traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,753. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

