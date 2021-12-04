Brokerages Expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to Announce $1.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. Raytheon Technologies posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.11. 6,037,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,913,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

