$6.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will post $6.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 million. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $480,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,254.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $13.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 million to $17.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 99,470 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 5.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 229.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 464,418 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.9% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 655,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUE stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.37. 480,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,948. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $361.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.48. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

