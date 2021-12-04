$6.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will post $6.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 million. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $480,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,254.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $13.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 million to $17.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 99,470 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 5.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 229.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 464,418 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.9% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 655,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUE stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.37. 480,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,948. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $361.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.48. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.