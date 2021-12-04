ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $852.60 Million

Analysts expect that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will post sales of $852.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $846.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $859.00 million. ChampionX posted sales of $706.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

CHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

CHX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,184. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 3.24. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ChampionX by 2,124.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

