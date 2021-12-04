Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.500-$20.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Humana also updated its FY21 guidance to $20.50 EPS.

Humana stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $421.70. The company had a trading volume of 545,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,797. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. Humana has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Humana will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $503.51.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

