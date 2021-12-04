Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.730-$7.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.73 billion-$4.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.63 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.73-7.80 EPS.

Synopsys stock traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $344.56. 1,098,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,686. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $365.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.41. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Synopsys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $355.50.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

