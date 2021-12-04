Tranquility Partners LLC Has $859,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

ADBE opened at $616.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $633.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $610.04. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

