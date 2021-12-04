Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,708 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Adobe by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 428,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,479,000 after purchasing an additional 51,386 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $616.53 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $610.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

