Piershale Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,365 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.1% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 80.8% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 66.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $112,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $306.93 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.33 billion, a PE ratio of 109.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

