Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.5% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total transaction of $93,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $306.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $332.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

