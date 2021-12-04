Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Acquires 220 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,214 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 4.1% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 621.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after buying an additional 1,377,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 146.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after buying an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB opened at $306.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total transaction of $93,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

