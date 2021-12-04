Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.9% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in Chevron by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Chevron by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.96.

CVX stock opened at $114.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $118.08. The stock has a market cap of $220.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.59 and its 200 day moving average is $105.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 361,301 shares of company stock worth $41,365,177. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

