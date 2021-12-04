Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:FWAC remained flat at $$9.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,853. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 282.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,453,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 0.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,335.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

