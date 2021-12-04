First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Short Interest Up 19.1% in November

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 100,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

FNWB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 24,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,726. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $185.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from First Northwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.42%.

In other news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina purchased 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,527.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 810,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,231,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 698,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 45,531 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.