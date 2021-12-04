Unisocks One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,287.00 (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for $93,567.93 or 1.89398783 BTC on major exchanges. Unisocks has a market cap of $28.26 million and approximately $8,287.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00041353 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.33 or 0.00237493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

SOCKS is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SOCKSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.