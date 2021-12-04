JulSwap Reaches Market Cap of $14.68 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $14.68 million and $3.19 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00059957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.07 or 0.08246662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00064556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00082995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,351.77 or 0.97872924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002636 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060,889 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

