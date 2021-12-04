Analysts Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,979. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -265.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $77,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 249,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 63.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 41,397 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.