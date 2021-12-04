Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $75 million-$76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.96 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.100 EPS.

ZUO stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,078. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 2.19. Zuora has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

ZUO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.86.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $1,040,024.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $799,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,380 shares of company stock worth $2,967,052 in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zuora by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Zuora by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

