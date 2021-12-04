Analysts Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to announce sales of $3.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.34 billion and the lowest is $3.23 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $3.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $12.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,301,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,628. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,096 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 143,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

