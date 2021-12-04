Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.32.

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 62.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 25.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $247,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.41 and its 200 day moving average is $122.13. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

