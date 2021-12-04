Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) to announce sales of $140,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $70,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year sales of $780,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $650,000.00, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Clene during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth $71,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNN traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $5.30. 172,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,373. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

