Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Short Interest Update

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,900 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 634,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 950.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

DOOR traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.95. 177,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,600. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.87 and its 200 day moving average is $114.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Masonite International has a one year low of $92.08 and a one year high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.