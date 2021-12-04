Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Short Interest Update

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the October 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,737 shares of company stock worth $14,617,780. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MIME shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Mimecast stock traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,554. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $85.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

