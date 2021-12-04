Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 333 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.25 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.80. The company has a market capitalization of $200.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

