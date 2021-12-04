Clarity Financial LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clarity Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DIS stock opened at $146.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.51. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
