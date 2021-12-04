Clarity Financial LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clarity Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $146.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.51. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.