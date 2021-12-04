Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 1,529 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

