Riversedge Advisors LLC Purchases 5,063 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $98.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average of $102.75. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

