Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.25. 80,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,070. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 47,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

