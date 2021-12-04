Analysts Set Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Price Target at $10.74

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REPYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of REPYY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.32. 89,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,640. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. Repsol has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

