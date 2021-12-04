Brokerages Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Target Price at $232.44

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.44.
Several brokerages have issued reports on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of NYSE FVRR traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,765. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $118.75 and a 1-year high of $336.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fiverr International
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
Featured Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.