Brokerages Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Target Price at $232.44

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE FVRR traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,765. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $118.75 and a 1-year high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

