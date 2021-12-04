Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 37.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 29.4% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.11.

NYSE:LLY opened at $245.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $234.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

