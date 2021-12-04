Wallington Asset Management LLC Sells 355 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after acquiring an additional 238,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,429,808,000 after acquiring an additional 313,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Amgen by 8.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 386,976 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

AMGN stock opened at $202.44 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.03 and a 200 day moving average of $225.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

