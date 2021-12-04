Klaytn (KLAY) Price Hits $1.29

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 4th. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $3.28 billion and $128.33 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00002631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00059512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.27 or 0.08271056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00065109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00083071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,246.37 or 0.98694455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00020232 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,737,681,597 coins and its circulating supply is 2,550,666,026 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

