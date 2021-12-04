Thunder Token Price Hits $0.0123 (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $100.86 million and $58.29 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013320 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00219563 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001134 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

