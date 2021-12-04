The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 42.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.9% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 201.2% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1,042.9% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 14.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $407.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.51 and a 200-day moving average of $338.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $416.56. The stock has a market cap of $425.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

