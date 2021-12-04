Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.570-$2.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.08 billion-$3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.Donaldson also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.57-2.73 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:DCI traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,930. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $69.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.13%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donaldson stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 336.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

