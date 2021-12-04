Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Up 23.7% in November

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 364,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE ASC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $118.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.78. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 471.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,307,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,746 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after buying an additional 514,818 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 140.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 874,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 510,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth about $1,886,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth about $619,000. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.