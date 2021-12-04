Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Update

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,500 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 271,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 19.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLMD stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 141,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a market cap of $56.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

