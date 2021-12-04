Brokerages Anticipate Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to announce sales of $64.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.00 million and the lowest is $53.20 million. Amyris posted sales of $79.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $351.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.20 million to $399.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $387.09 million, with estimates ranging from $341.05 million to $436.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRS shares. Cowen started coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amyris stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,209,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,470,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. Amyris has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

