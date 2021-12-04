-$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) will report ($0.76) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). SCYNEXIS reported earnings of ($1.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.73. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

SCYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 140,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Caxton Corp grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,564,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 75,777 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,357 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 503,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,893. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.13.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

