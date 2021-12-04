RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $126.82 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $126.82 million and approximately $282,556.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $48,579.20 or 0.99685993 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001598 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.