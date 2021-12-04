AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 46,100 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 117.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.7% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $163.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.48. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

