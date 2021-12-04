Regents of The University of California Sells 35,066 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Regents of The University of California cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,066 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California’s holdings in General Electric were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.18.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $92.77 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

