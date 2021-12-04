General Electric’s (GE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $99.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GE. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.12.

Shares of GE stock traded down $2.46 on Friday, reaching $92.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,076,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,457. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.35. General Electric has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,257,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

