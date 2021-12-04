Detalus Advisors LLC Buys 851 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up 0.6% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,456,502,000 after acquiring an additional 471,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after buying an additional 1,626,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,968,000 after buying an additional 607,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,154,000 after buying an additional 68,322 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,347 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,871 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

Southern stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.