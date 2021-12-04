CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,662 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.7% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 85,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 20,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

Shares of CVS opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.04. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

