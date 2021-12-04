Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.38 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $88.97 and a 52 week high of $111.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.59.

