Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.65 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.72. 406,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,499. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 566.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.33.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

